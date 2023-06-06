College Station police looking for container theft suspects

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is investigating the theft of a large container from outside a hotel along Highway 6.

The following information and video below were shared on the department’s Facebook page on Tuesday:

On Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 08:05 AM, two males were seen in a silver Dodge dully pickup truck with a black trailer stealing a tan 40-foot shipping container from the construction site of the new Hotel McCoy, 3702 State Highway 6 South, College Station, Brazos County, Texas. If anyone has information about the suspects involved or the location of the stolen shipping container, please contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

