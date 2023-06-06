College Station police looking for container theft suspects

The College Station Police Department is investigating the theft of a large container from outside a hotel along Highway 6.
The College Station Police Department is investigating the theft of a large container from...
The College Station Police Department is investigating the theft of a large container from outside a hotel along Highway 6.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is investigating the theft of a large container from outside a hotel along Highway 6.

The following information and video below were shared on the department’s Facebook page on Tuesday:

On Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 08:05 AM, two males were seen in a silver Dodge dully pickup truck with a black trailer stealing a tan 40-foot shipping container from the construction site of the new Hotel McCoy, 3702 State Highway 6 South, College Station, Brazos County, Texas. If anyone has information about the suspects involved or the location of the stolen shipping container, please contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, two injured after crash on SH 36 in Burleson County Sunday. Photo: Somerville Police...
Police indentify people invloved in crash that left one dead and two injured on SH 36 Sunday
Bryan police are investigating a shooting Monday night in the 3300 block of S College Avenue...
Bryan police investigating deadly shooting
College Station police responded to a burglary at Twin Liquors early Monday morning.
College Station police search for suspect following liquor store burglary
The College Station Police Department has arrested a teen who was caught driving a stolen...
College Station police arrest 16-year-old accused in stolen pickup truck
Texas A&M vs Stanford baseball
Stanford takes down Texas A&M to force final game on Monday

Latest News

Police investigating overnight shooting at the Bend Apartments in College Station.
Update: Two people shot at College Station apartment complex Sunday morning
The home fire in College Station on Monday night was reported just after 9 p.m. in the 2300...
Update: College Station Fire Department investigation pair of home fires Monday night
Approximately 1,500 youth are competing in 50 different competitions throughout the week
Thousands travel to B/CS for 4-H Roundup
Tuesday Afternoon Web Weather - 6/6/23