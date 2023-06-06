Getting rid of pests with the help of an expert

Getting rid of pests with the help of an expert
Getting rid of pests with the help of an expert(KBTX)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - World Pest Day is observed every June 6 to raise awareness about effective pest management practices.

Brien Binford, Owner of Binford Insect Control, says there are some tell tale signs for evidence of a termite infestation. If you see mud tubes on walls or outside perimeter of your home or plumbing entries, pin holes in sheetrock, notice soft areas in the wood or sheetrock of your home, or see termites swarming in home, it’s time to call Binford Insect Control.

Binford Insect Control uses the Sentricon Colony Elimination System to treat these destructive insects.

“This is actually what we put in the ground around the house. This is the bait inside the station. We install these systems around the structure and monitor it several times the first year. Once we have elimination, we use it as a monitoring device to keep control around that existing structure,” Binford explained.

They will also install a station above ground where the problem area is.

“It’s about figuring out where they’re coming from and setting up these stations all the way around the structure you’re trying to protect,” Binford said.

To contact Binford Insect Control, call 979-822-5524 or visit the website here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, two injured after crash on SH 36 in Burleson County Sunday. Photo: Somerville Police...
Police indentify people invloved in crash that left one dead and two injured on SH 36 Sunday
Bryan police are investigating a shooting Monday night in the 3300 block of S College Avenue...
Bryan police investigating deadly shooting
College Station police responded to a burglary at Twin Liquors early Monday morning.
College Station police search for suspect following liquor store burglary
The College Station Police Department has arrested a teen who was caught driving a stolen...
College Station police arrest 16-year-old accused in stolen pickup truck
Texas A&M vs Stanford baseball
Stanford takes down Texas A&M to force final game on Monday

Latest News

This charming home situated in a cul-de-sac offers 4 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms, plus a bonus...
Hot Homes: For sale in College Station
Texas Star Power
Keep your power up and running when the storms hit with the help of Texas Star Power
Celebrate National Gardening Week
Celebrating National Gardening week with TAMU Garden Club
Tips to make travel a breeze.
A little planning will make a world of a difference before next vacation