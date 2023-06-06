Getting rid of pests with the help of an expert

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - World Pest Day is observed every June 6 to raise awareness about effective pest management practices.

Brien Binford, Owner of Binford Insect Control, says there are some tell tale signs for evidence of a termite infestation. If you see mud tubes on walls or outside perimeter of your home or plumbing entries, pin holes in sheetrock, notice soft areas in the wood or sheetrock of your home, or see termites swarming in home, it’s time to call Binford Insect Control.

Binford Insect Control uses the Sentricon Colony Elimination System to treat these destructive insects.

“This is actually what we put in the ground around the house. This is the bait inside the station. We install these systems around the structure and monitor it several times the first year. Once we have elimination, we use it as a monitoring device to keep control around that existing structure,” Binford explained.

They will also install a station above ground where the problem area is.

“It’s about figuring out where they’re coming from and setting up these stations all the way around the structure you’re trying to protect,” Binford said.

To contact Binford Insect Control, call 979-822-5524 or visit the website here.

