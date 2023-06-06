Home damaged by fire in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters in College Station responded to a home fire Monday night.

It was reported just after 9 p.m. in the 2300 block of San Pedro Drive.

No word yet on injuries but flames could be seen on the exterior of the home and several residents in the area reported smelling smoke.

Firefighters will be investigating what may have started the blaze.

