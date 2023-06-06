Hot Homes: For sale in College Station

This charming home situated in a cul-de-sac offers 4 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms, plus a bonus...
This charming home situated in a cul-de-sac offers 4 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms, plus a bonus room, with new interior paint, and updated floors, and provides ample space for comfortable living and various possibilities.(Cherry Ruffino)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Check out this hot home on the market!

Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this charming 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home situated in a cul-de-sac.

As you enter the home, you’ll be greeted by vaulted ceilings with exposed cedar beams and an abundance of natural light.

The kitchen features modern appliances, new granite countertops with new backsplash, a farmhouse sink, new double ovens, and a convenient eating bar.

One notable feature of this home is the bonus room, which offers additional living space that can be customized to suit your needs. It could serve as a home theater, playroom, home gym, or even a dedicated workspace.

Step outside and enjoy the covered patio and picnic area, or relax around the firepit under the new pergola. The mature trees provide plenty of shade, creating a serene oasis where you can escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

The storage shed offers ample space for storing outdoor equipment, tools, or other items.

This home is centrally located off Harvey Rd and Hwy 6 with easy access to all that College Station and Bryan have to offer!

You can see more of this home here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, two injured after crash on SH 36 in Burleson County Sunday. Photo: Somerville Police...
Police indentify people invloved in crash that left one dead and two injured on SH 36 Sunday
Bryan police are investigating a shooting Monday night in the 3300 block of S College Avenue...
Bryan police investigating deadly shooting
College Station police responded to a burglary at Twin Liquors early Monday morning.
College Station police search for suspect following liquor store burglary
The College Station Police Department has arrested a teen who was caught driving a stolen...
College Station police arrest 16-year-old accused in stolen pickup truck
Texas A&M vs Stanford baseball
Stanford takes down Texas A&M to force final game on Monday

Latest News

Getting rid of pests with the help of an expert
Getting rid of pests with the help of an expert
Texas Star Power
Keep your power up and running when the storms hit with the help of Texas Star Power
Celebrate National Gardening Week
Celebrating National Gardening week with TAMU Garden Club
Tips to make travel a breeze.
A little planning will make a world of a difference before next vacation