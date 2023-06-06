Hot Homes: For sale in College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Check out this hot home on the market!

Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this charming 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home situated in a cul-de-sac.

As you enter the home, you’ll be greeted by vaulted ceilings with exposed cedar beams and an abundance of natural light.

The kitchen features modern appliances, new granite countertops with new backsplash, a farmhouse sink, new double ovens, and a convenient eating bar.

One notable feature of this home is the bonus room, which offers additional living space that can be customized to suit your needs. It could serve as a home theater, playroom, home gym, or even a dedicated workspace.

Step outside and enjoy the covered patio and picnic area, or relax around the firepit under the new pergola. The mature trees provide plenty of shade, creating a serene oasis where you can escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

The storage shed offers ample space for storing outdoor equipment, tools, or other items.

This home is centrally located off Harvey Rd and Hwy 6 with easy access to all that College Station and Bryan have to offer!

