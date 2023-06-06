Keep your power up and running when the storms hit with the help of Texas Star Power

Texas Star Power
Texas Star Power(kbtx)
By Amy Licerio
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Josh Kasprzak of Texas Star Power says a little bit of planning ahead can do a lot to help on stormy nights when your electricity goes out.

Texas Star Power is a full service Generac generator business for all of your business, commercial, and residential standby power needs.

“So we’ve been in business for a total of 14 years. In 2017 started offering and selling Generac generators via Texas Star Power,” says Kasprzak.

“Inventory has increased. Lead times have come down. You can get a generator installed in less than 30 days in most cases.”

Texas Star Power is a family owned business that has grown to more 44 employees in two locations to continue meeting the needs of the local communities.

“We support all of our military, our first responders and are very happy to to be in business to do that.”

For more information on how Texas Star Power can help you, visit their website.

