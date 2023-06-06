Bryan shooting critically injures one person

By Morgan Riddell, Donnie Tuggle and Katherine Griffith
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a shooting Monday night in the 3300 block of S College Avenue near Fairway Drive.

Police say one person sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Several detectives and between 10-15 officers were on scene after the shooting was reported just before 10 p.m. There were also multiple evidence markers on the ground.

As police investigated, S College Avenue and Ehlinger Driver were blocked off.

No word yet on any suspects or a motive.

KBTX will update this story with information as it becomes available.

