Bryan shooting critically injures one person

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a shooting Monday night in the 3300 block of S College Avenue near Fairway Drive.

Police say one person sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Several detectives and between 10-15 officers were on scene after the shooting was reported just before 10 p.m. There were also multiple evidence markers on the ground.

As police investigated, S College Avenue and Ehlinger Driver were blocked off.

No word yet on any suspects or a motive.

KBTX will update this story with information as it becomes available.

🚨SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: Bryan police are on the scene of an incident on S College Avenue near Fairway Drive. Waiting on more information from police but I've had several people in the area reach out to say they heard several shots being fired just before 10 tonight. pic.twitter.com/waJ5gMqDgL — 🚨 Rusty Surette 🚨 (@KBTXRusty) June 6, 2023

Officers were dispatch to the 3300 block of South College Avenue for reports of shots fired. Officers located one victim with life-threatening injuries. The person was transported to a local hospital. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/9a8DjaiIS8 — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) June 6, 2023

