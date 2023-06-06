Madison County jury finds man guilty of sexually assaulting a child
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A Madison County jury recently found Manuel Escobedo guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.
Escobedo was arrested by Madisonville Police on Aug. 26, 2020, after police received a report of a child being sexually abused.
The survivor says the sexual assaults began when she was seven years old.
A judge will determine Escobedo’s sentence at a future punishment hearing.
He faces up to life in prison.
