Madison County jury finds man guilty of sexually assaulting a child

Manuel Escobedo was found guilty by a Madison County Jury of Sexually Assaulting a Child(Madison County District Attorney's Office)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A Madison County jury recently found Manuel Escobedo guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.

Escobedo was arrested by Madisonville Police on Aug. 26, 2020, after police received a report of a child being sexually abused.

The survivor says the sexual assaults began when she was seven years old.

A judge will determine Escobedo’s sentence at a future punishment hearing.

He faces up to life in prison.

