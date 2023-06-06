Maichon and Rodrigues earn PING All-America Honors

NORMAN, Oklahoma -- Texas A&M Aggies Phichaksn Maichon and Daniel Rodrigues earned PING Division I PING All-America Honorable Mention distinction from the Golf Coaches Association of America.

Maichon was the Aggies’ top performer in the spring. He logged top-10 performances in five of his eight spring events and placed 11th at the NCAA Championships. The sophomore from Bangkok, Thailand, also finished 14th at the NCAA Salem Regional, third at the SEC Championship and second at the Aggie Invitational while earning his first career title at the Huntsville Toyota Bearkat invitational. Maichon closed the season with a 70.33 scoring average in 34 rounds over 11 tournaments, including 1.17 versus par. He earned PING All-Central Region Team recognition.

Rodrigues started strong and finished strong for the Aggies. He commenced the 2022-23 campaign with sub-70 scores in six of his first seven rounds. The junior from Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal claimed medalist honors at the Blessings Collegiate with a three-round tally of 11-under 206, earning SEC Golfer of the Week. He also tied for fifth place at the SEC Match Play hosted by Jerry Pate. In the spring, he posted top 10 finishes at the John A. Burns Intercollegiate (t-4th) and the Louisiana Classics (t-6th). At the NCAA Championships, Rodrigues was in second place after day two and eighth place following day three. He ended the tournament in 22nd place.

It marked the first PING All-America designation for both players.

Texas A&M registered four victories in the 2022-23 campaign, including the Badger Invitational, the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate and the Louisiana Classics.

The Aggies logged a solid postseason. Ol’ Sarge’s charges finished second in the stroke play portion of the SEC Championship and advanced to the semifinal round of match play. The Maroon & White capped off the season with a fifth-place showing at the NCAA Salem Regional and 13th-place finish at the NCAA Championships.

