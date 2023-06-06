Maichon and Rodrigues earn PING All-America Honors

(KBTX)
By Thomas Dick / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Oklahoma -- Texas A&M Aggies Phichaksn Maichon and Daniel Rodrigues earned PING Division I PING All-America Honorable Mention distinction from the Golf Coaches Association of America.

Maichon was the Aggies’ top performer in the spring. He logged top-10 performances in five of his eight spring events and placed 11th at the NCAA Championships. The sophomore from Bangkok, Thailand, also finished 14th at the NCAA Salem Regional, third at the SEC Championship and second at the Aggie Invitational while earning his first career title at the Huntsville Toyota Bearkat invitational. Maichon closed the season with a 70.33 scoring average in 34 rounds over 11 tournaments, including 1.17 versus par. He earned PING All-Central Region Team recognition.

Rodrigues started strong and finished strong for the Aggies. He commenced the 2022-23 campaign with sub-70 scores in six of his first seven rounds. The junior from Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal claimed medalist honors at the Blessings Collegiate with a three-round tally of 11-under 206, earning SEC Golfer of the Week. He also tied for fifth place at the SEC Match Play hosted by Jerry Pate. In the spring, he posted top 10 finishes at the John A. Burns Intercollegiate (t-4th) and the Louisiana Classics (t-6th). At the NCAA Championships, Rodrigues was in second place after day two and eighth place following day three. He ended the tournament in 22nd place.

It marked the first PING All-America designation for both players.

Texas A&M registered four victories in the 2022-23 campaign, including the Badger Invitational, the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate and the Louisiana Classics.

The Aggies logged a solid postseason. Ol’ Sarge’s charges finished second in the stroke play portion of the SEC Championship and advanced to the semifinal round of match play. The Maroon & White capped off the season with a fifth-place showing at the NCAA Salem Regional and 13th-place finish at the NCAA Championships.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf, follow the Aggies on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, two injured after crash on SH 36 in Burleson County Sunday. Photo: Somerville Police...
Police indentify people invloved in crash that left one dead and two injured on SH 36 Sunday
Bryan police are investigating a shooting Monday night in the 3300 block of S College Avenue...
Bryan shooting victim identified by police
The College Station Police Department has arrested a teen who was caught driving a stolen...
College Station police arrest 16-year-old accused in stolen pickup truck
College Station police responded to a burglary at Twin Liquors early Monday morning.
College Station police search for suspect following liquor store burglary
Texas A&M vs Stanford baseball
Stanford takes down Texas A&M to force final game on Monday

Latest News

28 Aggies to compete at NCAA Division I Track & Field Championships
Texas A&M Tennis
Aggies earn four ITA Regional awards
Cities across the nation are struggling to recruit responders. It’s problem that led the Bryan...
KBTX Bryan Fire Department
Professional portraits of your pets