Marlin High principal, counselor no longer with district; superintendent to act as high school principal next school year

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Marlin Independent School District Superintendent, Dr. Darryl J. Henson, appeared on KWTX@4 Tuesday, and confirmed he will act as the principal at Marlin High School next school year.

A Marlin ISD official confirmed to KWTX the school’s principal and counselor are no longer with the district. The announcement was made after a series of issues involving high school graduates this year.

“I can assure you that accountability will be taken where it needs to be taken once we identify the root cause,” Henson said.

In late May, the school district announced an audit revealed revealed five of 33 seniors at Marlin High were not eligible to graduate because of missed assignments, unexcused absences, and testing issues.

The announcement led to a backlash from stunned students and parents, many of whom claimed they were unaware they were ineligible to graduate. Others were upset they were alerted about the issues just days before the graduation ceremony.

Henson on Tuesday said the entire school district is very close to a 100 percent graduation rate this school year.

The superintendent said 33 out of 38 seniors are now expected to graduate, and the remaining five, who are enrolled in an alternative program, are expected to be cleared in time for the district’s official graduation ceremony on June 22.

Henson said the school district is working with the families of the five remaining students to make sure they have the tools and support they need to complete the needed coursework.

“We’ve had a 100 percent graduation rate the past two years, and I anticipate the same this year; to make it three consecutive years,” Henson said.

“They have worked hard for the past 13 years. It is graduation delayed, but not denied. I have a sheer obligation of ensuring completion. It’s not about trying to celebrate before we finish. Let’s cross the finish line and then we can all celebrate together,” Henson said on KWTX@4.

“This is definitely a hiccup, but I believe now, going forward, that the class of 2024, 25, and 26 understand that they are the captains of their own fate, and its our job to support them along the way,” the superintendent said.

