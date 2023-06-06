North Bryan Community Center offering personal, career development during summer program

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There are many resources for kids to take advantage of during their summer break. That includes programs at the North Bryan Community Center. The center is offering an array of programs and activities to help kids 6-17 grow personally and professionally.

There will be field trips to a variety of places like Texas A&M and recreational activities like water days on and off the property. Kids will also have access to books, video games, board games and outdoor activities.

The summer program director, Donnie Nelson, said this helps to create a fun and family-like atmosphere amongst the students. Another thing that adds to this are the daily affirmations the students recite at the start of each day.

One includes “Opportunities come to me in good time. Miracles happen to me all the time. My family, friends and teachers love me for who I am.”

“There’s about 30 of them that we recite at the top of every morning,” Nelson said.

Along with the fun and personal development, programs like the Byrd Academy have partnered with the North Bryan Community Center to possibly help kids unlock a passion for STEM. The Byrd Academy provides STEM activities to kids in accessible, engaging and exciting ways. During the summer, the academy will have activities featuring 3-D printers and robotics.

“I’m wanting to be able to give them an understanding of how to use these tools so that when they come up with the next latest invention, they’ll be able to create it and solve these problems,” lead engineering instructor Mickie Byrd said.

Another program that has partnered with the Center for summer programming is the Triumphant Trends Aspiring Motivational Group. The group focuses on providing activities that help build future leaders.

During the summer, the Triumphant Trends team will be leading trips to experience Texas A&M’s mechanical engineering program. They’re also providing programs on computer literacy, money management, health and wellness and more.

“We’re trying to build character as well as the future workforce and our future leaders,” Triumphant Trends’ program director Karen Paschal said.

The North Bryan Community Center summer program is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The cost is $50 per child, and that covers the entire summer.

To register, you can call the center at 979-823-2490. It can also be done in person between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The center is located at 705 North Houston Avenue in Bryan.

Tuesday, June 6, is the last day to register.

