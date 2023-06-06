O.W. Sadberry nears completion as preparations for first group of students begin

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - O.W. Sadbberry Sr. Intermediate School is just two short months away from welcoming its first class of students.

Over 300 kids will step foot in the school in August after Bryan ISD spent years planning for the building. This will be the first wave of students and is just one class, in 2024 the number of students will double.

Monday, KBTX got a look inside the new building and a peek at some of the amenities.

“It takes a minute, you take it all in and then you know, wow. The two points of adventure are going to be the library and the cafeteria. And needless to say the gym. They’re gonna love the gym,” Sadberry Intermediate Principal Alfred Scott said.

The gym has room to be split up for two events, both with basketball courts. An outdoor courtyard complete with an amphitheater will act as a place to learn and explore. The cafeteria is complete with a stage and a full kitchen to provide meals for the students.

One focal point when you walk in the front doors is the library. This will soon be filled with books, students and classes as the school year begins.

“We’re gonna engage every student every day here at Sadberry Intermediate. It’s just, I’m [going to be ] so happy to see teachers and students here in the building. That’s what excites me the most,” Scott said.

Director of Construction for the project, Paul Buckner, says now they’re putting on the final touches and getting ready to welcome the first group of students.

“Everyone right now is mostly just getting substantial completion done and then furniture coming here in a couple of weeks. Getting that completed and then for the kids to come in here in August and enjoy the campus,” Buckner said. “It’ll be a nice change with their smiling faces and laughter throughout the building.”

This is a bond project that was passed by voters in 2020. O.W. Sadberry Intermediate is located next to Bonham Elementary School.

Tour of the new O.W. Sadberry Sr. Intermediate School

