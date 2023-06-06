Professional portraits of your pet for a good cause

By Heather Falls
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Six Kittens Rescue is hosting an upcoming fundraiser that will allow you to have a professional portrait taken of your pet.

The event is happening Sunday, June 11 at Halo located at 121 North Main Street in Downtown Bryan.

The organization says any friendly pet is welcome, but owners must bring a current rabies vaccination.

The cost of a portrait is $50 for a minimum of 5 digital photos.

Space is very limited, so if you’re interested you can schedule an appointment here.

If you have multiple pets, Six Kittens Rescue says separate time slots may be booked for the portraits.

