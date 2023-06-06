Special Session to resume Tuesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One week has passed since the Texas Legislature began a special session focused on property tax and border security. Friday ended with the House and Senate pitted against each other in a stalemate.

With 23 days left in the special session, the Senate will return on Tuesday. Governor Greg Abbott and local legislators already expect another special session after the current one ends.

“I’m expecting at least one more, like I said if it doesn’t go good tomorrow there will be another one as well but we know we’re going to come back sometime in September to talk about our education system,” House District 12 Rep. Kyle Kacal said.

Last week the House passed a property tax bill that the Senate and Lt. Governor will need to weigh in on. There are also several border control bills that were put in front of Senate committees last Friday.

“I think we agree on the border security side. Let’s hope they come in tomorrow and they pass that, and we’ll see what they do with the property tax,” Kacal said. “We’ve already signed so if they don’t accept it as we put it, the governor will call another session on the property tax.”

Kacal said the Senate and House haven’t always seen eye to eye on priorities since legislators returned in January and this special session is no different.

“You know that’s how it works. We carry bills, we send them to each House or the Senate, and we have the ability to amend to fix and in most cases make them better,” Kacal said. “That is the goal of both bodies is to make the laws better for our citizens and our constituents to make sure this Texas economic engine continues to be successful.”

Kacal said the legislature will continue to be in session until the governor is satisfied. Each special session that last 30 days will cost taxpayers about $1.5 million dollars, Kacal said.

“Obviously we got an election cycle starting next March so it’s going to be very difficult, but that also puts pressure on the senators and house members to vote a certain way so we can get home and run for reelection,” Kacal said.

Kacal noted the lawmakers went into the session with a budget surplus and it’s important to get the bills pass as soon as possible to deliver that money back to constituents.

