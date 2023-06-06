Teen reported missing in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley says a teen has been reported missing in Brazos County.

Fernanda Garcia, 17, has not been seen since 10 p.m. Monday night. She was last seen at her residence in the 3600 block of Vienna in College Station.

Authorities believe Garcia may still be in the local area.

If you have any information you are urged to call the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.

