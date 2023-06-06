Teen reported missing in Brazos County

Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley reported that a 17-year-old girl had gone missing in Brazos...
Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley reported that a 17-year-old girl had gone missing in Brazos County.(KBTX)
By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley says a teen has been reported missing in Brazos County.

Fernanda Garcia, 17, has not been seen since 10 p.m. Monday night. She was last seen at her residence in the 3600 block of Vienna in College Station.

Authorities believe Garcia may still be in the local area.

If you have any information you are urged to call the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.

There will be field trips to a variety of places like Texas A&M and recreational activities...
