Texas A&M’s season ends in Stanford Regional Final

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
STANFORD, California (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team lost to Stanford 7-1 Monday night in the Stanford Regional Final at Klein Field at Sunken Diamond.

Nathan Dettmer was the first Aggie starting pitcher to go more than 1.2 innings this regional. He pitched 6.0 innings and finished with 8 strikeouts, 6 hits allowed, and 4 runs.

The Cardinal continued their hot hitting from Sunday night’s game. Malcolm Moore hit a 2-run home run in the sixth inning to extend their lead. Braden Montgomery started the scoring for Stanford with a solo shot out of left field in the second inning. Temo Becerra added a ground-out RBI in the fifth inning, Tommy Troy had a fielder’s choice in the seventh, and the Cardinal added two more runs in the eighth inning (RBI singles from Becerra and Saborn Campbell).

Jace Laviolette put the Aggies on the board for the second straight night, once again with a home run. His solo shot came in the top of the second and was the lone run for A&M.

Texas A&M’s season ends with a 38-27 overall record in year two under Jim Schlossnagle.

Stanford advances to the Super Regionals and will host Texas.

