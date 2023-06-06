Thousands travel to B/CS for 4-H Roundup

Approximately 1,500 youth are competing in 50 different competitions throughout the week
By Crystal Galny
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - 4-H members from across Texas are in Bryan/College Station this week for the 77th annual Texas 4-H Roundup.

Approximately 1,500 youth are competing in approximately 50 diverse competitions throughout the week.

The contests included both qualifying events, where 4-H members qualified at their county and district contests to compete at the state level, and invitational events. Events cover topics from food and nutrition competitions, robotics, and public speaking.

Additionally, the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation awarded just under $2.7 million in scholarships to 227 youth.

4-H is America’s largest youth development organization, empowering nearly six million young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime.

Click here for more information.

