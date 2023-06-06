Treat of the Day: BVCASA presented with Bryan ISD Essential Eight Community Award

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse is being recognized for its efforts to educate teenagers about the dangers of tobacco and vaping.

Alton Burton and Tasha Banks were presented with the Bryan ISD Essential Eight Community Award at a June 5 school board workshop.

In a Facebook post, the district said its grateful for the organization’s ongoing support.

BVCASA has worked with Bryan High School VKOT to help spread awareness and recently helped organize the first VKOT BISD Action Summit.

“We’re just simply better because they choose to be here and they lead in the way they do,” said Bryan ISD Executive Director of School Leadership Brian Merrell.

