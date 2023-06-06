Video shows young child smoking weed in vehicle, police say; man arrested

The Baton Rouge Police Department has made an arrest after a video surfaced showing a 5-year-old boy smoking while riding in a vehicle with a man.
By Scottie Hunter and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray news) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has made an arrest after a video surfaced showing a 5-year-old boy smoking while riding in a vehicle with a man.

Police said they believe the child was smoking marijuana.

John Hall, 48, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Police say the suspect used to date one of the boy’s relatives.

(No sound) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a video that shows a young boy smoking while riding in a vehicle with an adult male.

Baton Rouge Police Spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely said the department became aware of the video about two weeks ago and launched an investigation at that time.

The video was sent to police by a concerned citizen, McKneely said.

In the video posted above, WAFB has blurred the child’s face to protect his identity.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, two injured after crash on SH 36 in Burleson County Sunday. Photo: Somerville Police...
Police indentify people invloved in crash that left one dead and two injured on SH 36 Sunday
Bryan police are investigating a shooting Monday night in the 3300 block of S College Avenue...
Bryan police investigating deadly shooting
College Station police responded to a burglary at Twin Liquors early Monday morning.
College Station police search for suspect following liquor store burglary
The College Station Police Department has arrested a teen who was caught driving a stolen...
College Station police arrest 16-year-old accused in stolen pickup truck
Texas A&M vs Stanford baseball
Stanford takes down Texas A&M to force final game on Monday

Latest News

Prince Harry arrives at the High Court in London, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Harry alleges that...
Prince Harry testifies tabloids destroyed his childhood but fails to recall specific stories
More young adults are getting colorectal cancer and new research suggests red meat and sugar...
Red meat, sugar may play a role in young adults getting colorectal cancer, research says
Matthew Earl Speakman, 19, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, theft of property,...
19-year-old beat man to death with hammer, rocks because he thought victim was ‘seducing’ him, police say
FILE - Team champions David Puig, Sebastián Muñoz, Mito Pereira, Captain Joaquín Niemann of...
PGA Tour and European tour agree to merge with Saudis and end LIV Golf feud