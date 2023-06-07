The Arts Council shares plans to beautify the community with new murals

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There’s always something new happening at the Arts Council. This time around, its a mural project!

Sheree Boegner with the Arts Council stopped by The Three to share more on the project.

Boegner says they are still in the planning stages for the big project and they need the community’s help to make it come to life.

“Last year we went to the city of College Station and asked for some funding for public art. Murals bring to light a certain property and you will get more visitors,” says Boegner.

“What we are looking for right now is some property. Owners, we need walls to put murals on. You just go to our website and fill out some information about your particular wall that you would like us to work on.”

Any property owner will be considered, depending on the condition of their wall and the property, the owner would be contributing a minimum of about $3,000.

“We will come to them with a portfolio of artists and we kind of pick which artist fits their style, what they want and then that way, that artist gets to create something beautiful on this wall and then we turn the ownership right back over to the the property owner.”

Boegner says that street art draws tourists in and believes this will be a wonderful addition to the BCS community.

If you would like more information on this mural project just head to the ACBV website.

