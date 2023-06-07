Bombers win road opener vs Acadiana 2-1

YOUNGSVILLE/ACADIANA, Louisiana -- For the first time in 2023, the Brazos Valley Bombers collected a win away from Edible Field as they defeated the defending league champion, Acadiana Cane Cutters, in the second game of a three-game home/road series by a final score of 2 to 1. An early lead by the Bombers helped solidify their first early lead in three days, giving the offense new confidence after suffering two blowout losses on Saturday and Monday.

This was incredibly satisfying for the Bombers’ offense, as the lineup for the first time in 2023 saw a glaring absence with temporary player and already star outfielder Garrison Weiss leaving the team. Thankfully, even in his absence, the offense returned to producing runs being led by Weiss’s offensive running mate, Casey Sunseri, and rising offensive player Cole Plowman. Cole brought in Casey for the game’s first run just four batters into the game, achieving his first TCL RBI and quickly setting a tone that would last all game, especially on the opposite side of the ball. Besides one run scored in the ninth, the Bombers pitched yet another clinic on the mound led by starter Zach Norris in his first start in the Navy and Gold.

The Bombers, who are now 3-3 in 2023 and tied with Baton Rouge for second place in the TCL, play the rubber match tomorrow night in Acadiana at 7:05 pm on TCL TV, where they will attempt to win their first “series” of the young season.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.