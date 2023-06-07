Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley presented $15,000 check

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley got a big donation Tuesday.

The Valero Charity Stripe Program presented a $15,000 check to the nonprofit.

The program partnered with the A&M men’s and women’s basketball teams. For every free throw the teams made this season, $30 was added to the fund.

“We feel the Boys & Girls Clubs mission resonates and helps our kids get the extra boost that they need to go on and be the contributing citizens in our society,” Seymour Battle with the Valero Charity Stripe Program said.

Valero has partnerships with over 30 Boys & Girls Clubs from across the nation.

