Brazos County 4-H to hold summer day camp

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County 4-H is offering a variety of summer opportunities for area youth.

Brazos County 4-H Summer Day Camps will be held over a three day period for grades 3rd through 12th.

Each day will be devoted to educating the youth of the Brazos Valley through hands on activities offered by Brazos County AgriLife Extension.

Summer Day Camps will be held June 14 though16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the following daily activities:

Wednesday, June 14: Participants will learn about veterinary science and horticulture production.

Thursday, June 15: Participants will learn about science, technology, engineering, and math through exploration of the 4-H robotics project.

Friday, June 16: Participants will learn about food and nutrition to include cooking, food safety, food waste reduction, food photography, and food science.

Volunteers, specialists, and county extension agents will be leading the activities.

4-H Summer Day Camp costs $25 per child per day.

