Brenham Police Department names new assistant police chief

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s first responder salute goes to the new Brenham Assistant Chief of Police Lloyd Powell.

City Manager, Carolyn Miller, and Police Chief, Ron Parker, announced Powell’s promotion on Monday.

Powell was born and raised in Brenham and has been with the department since 1997.

He started as a dispatcher and was later promoted to patrol. He’s also worked in other roles such as investigator, sergeant, and most recently, captain.

“I chose Brenham PD because Brenham is home,” Powell said. “When I decided to get into law enforcement, I wanted to protect the people that I know and love. The citizens here are not just numbers, they are my family and friends, and the people who have molded me. If I’m going to risk my life I could think of no better place to do it.”

City Manager Miller said in a statement, “Assistant Chief Powell has earned this promotion through hard work and dedicated service to our community, and we are thankful for his continued commitment to the department and officers.”

