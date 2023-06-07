Brenham Police Department names new assistant police chief

Lloyd Powell promoted to Brenham Assistant Chief of Police.
Lloyd Powell promoted to Brenham Assistant Chief of Police.(Brenham Police Department)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s first responder salute goes to the new Brenham Assistant Chief of Police Lloyd Powell.

City Manager, Carolyn Miller, and Police Chief, Ron Parker, announced Powell’s promotion on Monday.

Powell was born and raised in Brenham and has been with the department since 1997.

He started as a dispatcher and was later promoted to patrol. He’s also worked in other roles such as investigator, sergeant, and most recently, captain.

“I chose Brenham PD because Brenham is home,” Powell said. “When I decided to get into law enforcement, I wanted to protect the people that I know and love. The citizens here are not just numbers, they are my family and friends, and the people who have molded me. If I’m going to risk my life I could think of no better place to do it.”

City Manager Miller said in a statement, “Assistant Chief Powell has earned this promotion through hard work and dedicated service to our community, and we are thankful for his continued commitment to the department and officers.”

If you have a first responder that deserves recognition, please send us their information to the First Responders Salute presented by Waltman Grisham. They can be featured on KBTX Tuesday nights at 10 pm.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, two injured after crash on SH 36 in Burleson County Sunday. Photo: Somerville Police...
Police indentify people invloved in crash that left one dead and two injured on SH 36 Sunday
Bryan police are investigating a shooting Monday night in the 3300 block of S College Avenue...
Bryan shooting victim identified by police
The College Station Police Department has arrested a teen who was caught driving a stolen...
College Station police arrest 16-year-old accused in stolen pickup truck
College Station police responded to a burglary at Twin Liquors early Monday morning.
College Station police search for suspect following liquor store burglary
Texas A&M vs Stanford baseball
Stanford takes down Texas A&M to force final game on Monday

Latest News

Several Bryan firefighters were recently recognized by the 100 Club for their bravery in...
Bryan firefighters recognized for heroic efforts while responding to house fire
Joseph Canatella is a firefighter and EMT for the Victoria Fire Department
This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Joseph Canatella
This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Josh Harrington
This week’s first responders salute goes to Josh Harrington
This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Jessica Pineda
This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Jessica Pineda