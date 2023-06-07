College Station Hilton unveils new team-building experience

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Hilton College Station & Conference Center is undergoing $17 million in interior and exterior renovations. One part of that is a new ropes course that was unveiled Wednesday.

It was created in partnership with Lone Star Peak Performance. The company specializes in creating experiences that strengthen teamwork and promote innovative solutions among co-workers and families.

“We have been under construction for the last three months getting everything built and ready for teams to come out, and so we’re really excited to show it off,” Lone Star Peak Performance director Ashley Boyd said.

College Station’s course has experiences like high ropes and the power pull jump that’ll have teams 40 feet in the area. There’s also a leadership reaction course that’s on the ground level. That has five different small puzzle activities that encourage people to be physically active and strategic.

“You work in small groups of six to eight to solve the puzzle in a timeframe that is pretty chaotic, but there’s lots of lessons to be learned through the different elements of it,” Boyd said.

Hilton team members had the opportunity to experience the course before the grand opening. Bobby Dyer, the Hilton’s general manager, said his team took a lot of lessons away on teamwork, communication and planning.

“It was such a great experience,” Dyer said. “Nothing that you’ll get in the classroom.”

Dyer along with Lauren Fox, the Hilton’s sales and marketing director, said the course has been a great addition to the hotel that’ll complement the updates underway. Some of those updates include a newly-constructed pool and pool bar, a rooftop bar and a renovated lobby area.

The lobby is expected to be completed by the end of July, according to Fox. The space will have a new look with the front desk being in a different area and things like a fireplace being added.

“You’re just not even going to be able to recognize it,” Fox said.

