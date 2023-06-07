College Station police seeking help in finding missing 16-year-old

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Oliva Jade Delara was last seen Monday at her home.

If you have any information that can help locate her, please call police at 979-764-3600.

More details are shared below.

Olivia Jade Delara is a 16 year old who has been reported missing to the @cstxpolice. Please share! pic.twitter.com/UFhqIFBLOO — Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (@AANBVTX) June 7, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.