College Station police seeking help in finding missing 16-year-old

Oliva Jade Delara was last seen Monday at her home.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Oliva Jade Delara was last seen Monday at her home.

If you have any information that can help locate her, please call police at 979-764-3600.

More details are shared below.

