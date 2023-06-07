First public meeting for Middle Housing Wednesday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station is getting ready for an informational meeting regarding a new project called Middle Housing.

The city is working to locate areas near campus that can be rezoned into Middle Housing. Staff says this would increase the number of housing options by allowing things like duplexes, apartments and single-family homes. it also would allow a shared housing use that could permit Ag Shacks and Stealth Dorms to have more than four unrelated people living together.

Wednesday, June 7 is the first of three public meetings. It will be held virtually, with one later in June in person.

“We are moving forward as fast as possible as the city, but also want to balance the ability for the public to have a robust public comment period and give us all this different public input and then the actual cases that would move forward after that,” Long Range Planning Administrator Alyssa Halle-Schramm said.

The Zoom meeting will include a presentation of areas that are being proposed for the first round of city-initiated Middle Housing Zoning Districts. Halle-Schramm says they are excited to hear what the public has to say about the current proposals.

These proposals can be found online right now on a website the city dedicated to informing residents about the project.

“I think there will be mixed feedback and we’re seeing that already on the engagement website,” she said. “Some people like the proposals, some have questions or concerns, and we’re trying to make sure that everybody gets their voice heard in this process.”

The information for the first meeting can be found below.

June 7, 2023, at 6 p.m. – Public Meeting #1 [virtual only]

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84947168618

Meeting ID: 849 4716 8618

Passcode: 049960

Phone: 888-475-4499 US Toll-free

The next Zoom meeting will be held June 14 at noon. One in-person meeting will be held at City Hall at 6 p.m. on June 21.

