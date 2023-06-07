LaViolette named CBN Freshman All-American

TUCSON, Arizona -- Texas A&M outfielder Jace LaViolette has been named to the Freshman All-America Team by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, the publication announced on Wednesday.

LaViolette is the 14th Aggie in program history to garner such an honor from the publication and the first since pitcher Mason Ornelas did so after the COVID-shortened 2020 season. The last outfielder to land on the CBN Freshman All-America team was Logan Foster in 2017.

LaViolette earned SEC All-Freshman honors at the end of the regular season and twice earned weekly nods from the league, taking home SEC Freshman of the Week for his performance vs Auburn and SEC Player of the Week for his efforts in the regular-season finale series at Mississippi State.

The left-handed slugger from Katy Tomkins HS put together a .287/.414/.632 slash line in 2023, leading the Aggies in home runs (21), RBI (63) and stolen bases (18). He set the program’s freshman home run record with his 21 longballs and was just two steals away from becoming A&M’s second player ever with 20 homers and 20 steals in the same season. FOLLOW THE AGGIESVisit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M baseball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M baseball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieBaseball.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.