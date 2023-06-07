LaViolette named CBN Freshman All-American

(KBTX)
By Ben Rikard / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Arizona -- Texas A&M outfielder Jace LaViolette has been named to the Freshman All-America Team by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, the publication announced on Wednesday.

LaViolette is the 14th Aggie in program history to garner such an honor from the publication and the first since pitcher Mason Ornelas did so after the COVID-shortened 2020 season. The last outfielder to land on the CBN Freshman All-America team was Logan Foster in 2017.

LaViolette earned SEC All-Freshman honors at the end of the regular season and twice earned weekly nods from the league, taking home SEC Freshman of the Week for his performance vs Auburn and SEC Player of the Week for his efforts in the regular-season finale series at Mississippi State.

The left-handed slugger from Katy Tomkins HS put together a .287/.414/.632 slash line in 2023, leading the Aggies in home runs (21), RBI (63) and stolen bases (18). He set the program’s freshman home run record with his 21 longballs and was just two steals away from becoming A&M’s second player ever with 20 homers and 20 steals in the same season. FOLLOW THE AGGIESVisit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M baseball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M baseball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieBaseball.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police are investigating a shooting Monday night in the 3300 block of S College Avenue...
Bryan shooting victim identified by police
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley reported that a 17-year-old girl had gone missing in Brazos...
Teen reported missing in Brazos County
The 40-year-old remains in jail tonight on the promotion of prostitution and drug-related...
Police: College Station woman forced roommate into prostitution to help pay rent
The College Station Police Department is investigating the theft of a large container from...
College Station police looking for container theft suspects

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
Treat of the Day: BCSO Officer Of The Year Recognition
Brazos Valley Bombers
Bombers win road opener vs Acadiana 2-1