Leon County Crime Stoppers offering reward for stolen tractor

A John Deere 65 HP 4 WD 5065E tractor was taken off FM 542 in Oakwood at the end of May.
A John Deere 65 HP 4 WD 5065E tractor was taken off FM 542 in Oakwood at the end of May.(Leon County Crime Stoppers)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OAKWOOD, Texas (KBTX) - Leon County Crime Stoppers is asking for tips about a stolen tractor.

A John Deere 65 HP 4 WD 5065E tractor was taken off FM 542 in Oakwood at the end of May.

Crime Stoppers says the thieves also damaged the property during the theft.

If you know who did it, Leon County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,500 reward in cash for the recovery of the tractor and the arrest of the individuals responsible.

You can reach Leon County Crime Stoppers by calling 844-234-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.

