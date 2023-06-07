Multiple units affected by fire at Pearl Apartments in College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters are currently working to get a fire at the Pearl Apartments in College Station under control.

The College Station Fire Department responded just before noon on Wednesday morning. According to personnel on scene, two apartments on the upper level of a building were in flames when units arrived, and smoke had spread to many adjacent units.

18 people are displaced and 3 units have been damaged, according to CSFD.

🔴Fire reported at The Pearl apartments on Harvey Road in College Station. According to radio reports, fire in two second-level apartments 11:38 am pic.twitter.com/VW3dvKCpIk — 🚨 Rusty Surette 🚨 (@KBTXRusty) June 7, 2023

Firefighters said all residents were safe and accounted for. They were also able to rescue a cat from one unit.

KBTX has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more details become available.

