Multiple units affected by fire at Pearl Apartments in College Station

A fire affected multiple units at the Pearl Apartments in College Station on June 7, 2023.
A fire affected multiple units at the Pearl Apartments in College Station on June 7, 2023.(KBTX)
By Josh Gorbutt
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters are currently working to get a fire at the Pearl Apartments in College Station under control.

The College Station Fire Department responded just before noon on Wednesday morning. According to personnel on scene, two apartments on the upper level of a building were in flames when units arrived, and smoke had spread to many adjacent units.

18 people are displaced and 3 units have been damaged, according to CSFD.

Firefighters said all residents were safe and accounted for. They were also able to rescue a cat from one unit.

KBTX has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more details become available.

