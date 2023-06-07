Police: College Station woman forced roommate into prostitution to help pay rent

By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station woman is accused of forcing her roommate into prostitution to help pay for rent.

Police arrested Amanda Bonner at The Pearl apartment complex in the 400 block of Harvey Road near Texas Avenue.

She allegedly forced the roommate to have sex with numerous customers in Brazos County in exchange for money for more than a month.

According to an arrest report, Bonner told police the roommate “had to pay bills to live here.”

Police obtained a search warrant that was executed at the apartment complex on Friday, June 2.

The 40-year-old remains in jail tonight on the promotion of prostitution and drug-related charges.

Police say cell phone messages and ads posted on websites were among the evidence collected during their investigation.

