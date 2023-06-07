Six Kittens Rescue takes in four kittens found in a trash can

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -During a busy kitten season, Six Kittens Rescue has closed intake due to limited resources. However, the rescue still stepped up when they received a message asking for help on Monday morning.

Someone had reached out after finding four kittens in a trash can covered with soapy water.

The rescue says all of the kittens have significant nasal discharge and ocular discharge but have shown significant signs of improvement since the non-profit organization took them in for care.

It’s because of unexpected incidents like this that the rescue says they lean on the community for support.

You can make donations online, adopt, or take part in events like the opportunity to get professional pet portraits done on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.