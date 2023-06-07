Storm-damaged scoreboard at Kyle Field receives a makeover

The previous board was installed in 2015 when Kyle Field was redeveloped.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Football fans are going to see an improvement at Kyle Field this next football season.

Texas A&M University upgraded the south-end scoreboard at the stadium after wind from a recent storm damaged it.

Repairs to the 168-foot long and 50-foot tall board began in May and should be wrapped up this month, according to an Athletics Department spokesman.

When asked how much the repairs cost, the university declined to say specifically.

