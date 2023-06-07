Summer reading program underway at Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - If you or your kids are looking for some educational fun this summer, a summer reading program is underway at the Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library.

The “All Together Now” summer reading challenge goes until July 21st.

Kids, teens and even adults can win prizes by tracking minutes and doing acts of kindness. You can also earn things like digital badges and brag tags for your reading.

You can register for the program here.

