Take a lap around your favorite park for Global Running Day

The Brazos Runners Club is a non-profit organization that supports the local running community.
The Brazos Runners Club is a non-profit organization that supports the local running community.(KBTX)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lace up your favorite pair of sneakers and hit the pavement for Global Running Day!

If you’re new to running and need some extra motivation, join the Brazos Runners Club, a non-profit organization that supports our local running community.

Adrienne Neal, Director of Volunteer Services, says if you want to start running, start right where you are.

“A lot of people feel like they need to accomplish all of these goals. Running is challenging, but it’s also very user friendly. If you think ‘okay, I can walk or run a mile today,’ that’s exactly where you start. Everybody you see out running, we were all beginners at some point,” Neal said.

Each year the club offers a 16-week training program for individuals interested in running the BCS half or full marathon on December 10.

They also provide a 6-week pre-training program that helps both new and experienced runners get prepared.

Weekly activities with the club include track practice on Monday evenings, a tempo run on Wednesday evenings, and a long run on Saturday mornings.

“One of the main reasons to join a run club is because it’s safer. We have 150 active members and we often have 40 or 50 people running at a time. You can run a lot in terms of running technique, training plans, local routes and good places to go running. Sharing the experience with other people is definitely beneficial,” Ted Boone, President of Brazos Runners Club, said.

For just $30 a year, you can become a member of the Brazos Runners Club and reap the benefits of having an inclusive, supportive group of fellow runners in your life. You can register here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police are investigating a shooting Monday night in the 3300 block of S College Avenue...
Bryan shooting victim identified by police
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley reported that a 17-year-old girl had gone missing in Brazos...
Teen reported missing in Brazos County
The 40-year-old remains in jail tonight on the promotion of prostitution and drug-related...
Police: College Station woman forced roommate into prostitution to help pay rent
The College Station Police Department is investigating the theft of a large container from...
College Station police looking for container theft suspects

Latest News

THE THR3E(Recurring)
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
The Arts Council
The Arts Council shares plans to beautify the community with new murals
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - binford pest day