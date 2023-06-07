Take a lap around your favorite park for Global Running Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lace up your favorite pair of sneakers and hit the pavement for Global Running Day!

If you’re new to running and need some extra motivation, join the Brazos Runners Club, a non-profit organization that supports our local running community.

Adrienne Neal, Director of Volunteer Services, says if you want to start running, start right where you are.

“A lot of people feel like they need to accomplish all of these goals. Running is challenging, but it’s also very user friendly. If you think ‘okay, I can walk or run a mile today,’ that’s exactly where you start. Everybody you see out running, we were all beginners at some point,” Neal said.

Each year the club offers a 16-week training program for individuals interested in running the BCS half or full marathon on December 10.

They also provide a 6-week pre-training program that helps both new and experienced runners get prepared.

Weekly activities with the club include track practice on Monday evenings, a tempo run on Wednesday evenings, and a long run on Saturday mornings.

“One of the main reasons to join a run club is because it’s safer. We have 150 active members and we often have 40 or 50 people running at a time. You can run a lot in terms of running technique, training plans, local routes and good places to go running. Sharing the experience with other people is definitely beneficial,” Ted Boone, President of Brazos Runners Club, said.

For just $30 a year, you can become a member of the Brazos Runners Club and reap the benefits of having an inclusive, supportive group of fellow runners in your life. You can register here.

