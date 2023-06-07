Texas miniature calf stolen from farm

A farm in Waller County is searching for a missing calf that was stolen
By KHOU Staff
Jun. 7, 2023
WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KHOU) - This time of the year on the farm is supposed to be quiet. It’s off-season at Dewberry Farm and they’re busy nursing new animals to get ready for fall.

“It’s a huge part of our experience, and it’s a huge part of our educational experience for the kids,” said Wendy Lank.

A week ago they noticed a baby goat “Jackson” was missing, then Thursday morning a miniature Hereford Bull calf named “Sir Lion” was missing too.

“They think the thieves just walked onto the farm and avoided their surveillance cameras and came here to the barn because they knew that’s where the animals were,” said Lank.

When the farm called the police to report the miniature Hereford was gone, the police said they had the goat.

The Waller County Sheriff’s Office says two women are in custody, but they’re still looking for Sir Loin who the owner thinks may have been dumped on the side of the road.

At just five months old, he was going to be the main attraction for the farm in the fall.

“It’s so important that they are able to see, feel, touch and to have someone come in and take that away purposely, it’s hurtful,” said Lank

