Treat of the Day: BCSO Sergeant recognized as officer of the year

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Heather Falls
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 100 Club recently recognized Sergeant Brittany Re with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office as officer of the year.

In December of 2022, Sgt. Re was pursuing a stolen vehicle that had been involved in a shooting, but the suspect continued to flee in the stolen vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the pursuit, authorities say the suspect shot at Sgt. Re multiple times with a rifle. She sustained injuries to her shoulder, eye, face and arm.

In a Facebook post, the Brazos County Sheriff’s office says her composure during this incident was distinguished by gallantry and extraordinary heroism. She was aware of the imminent threat to her safety as the suspect began shooting at her and she acted above and beyond the call of duty at the risk of her own life.

The suspect was later arrested after a manhunt.

