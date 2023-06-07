United Way’s “Ride 2 Health” program seeking volunteers

A way for patients to get to their doctor’s appointment is needing more assistance as summer...
A way for patients to get to their doctor’s appointment is needing more assistance as summer continues.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A way for patients to get to their doctor’s appointment is needing more assistance as summer continues.

United Way Brazos Valley Ride 2 Health uses volunteer drivers to help patients get to their doctor’s appointments at no cost to the passengers.

“I often describe it as a free Uber,” says United Way Programs Specialists Emma Wright. “The bus sometimes could take up to two hours just to get to a medical clinic from their house.”

United Way says getting volunteers for the program has been a struggle this summer.

To meet the needs of the community United Way staff members have been driving patients to their doctor’s appointments.

“We may get a lot of students who like to sign up for Ride 2 Health and give a few rides but every summer and winter break the students leave and we’re left without a lot of our volunteers,” said Wright.

United Way is also giving out $25 gift cards to those that sign up to volunteer.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer for Ride 2 Health you can click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police are investigating a shooting Monday night in the 3300 block of S College Avenue...
Bryan shooting victim identified by police
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
The 40-year-old remains in jail tonight on the promotion of prostitution and drug-related...
Police: College Station woman forced roommate into prostitution to help pay rent
Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley reported that a 17-year-old girl had gone missing in Brazos...
Teen reported missing in Brazos County
A fire affected multiple units at the Pearl Apartments in College Station on June 7, 2023.
18 people displaced by fire at the Pearl Apartments in College Station

Latest News

Wednesday Evening Weather Update - June 7
United Way’s “Ride 2 Health” program seeking volunteers
A John Deere 65 HP 4 WD 5065E tractor was taken off FM 542 in Oakwood at the end of May.
Leon County Crime Stoppers offering reward for stolen tractor
Festa Italiana
Festa Italiana kicks off this weekend in Downtown Bryan