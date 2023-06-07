United Way’s “Ride 2 Health” program seeking volunteers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A way for patients to get to their doctor’s appointment is needing more assistance as summer continues.

United Way Brazos Valley Ride 2 Health uses volunteer drivers to help patients get to their doctor’s appointments at no cost to the passengers.

“I often describe it as a free Uber,” says United Way Programs Specialists Emma Wright. “The bus sometimes could take up to two hours just to get to a medical clinic from their house.”

United Way says getting volunteers for the program has been a struggle this summer.

To meet the needs of the community United Way staff members have been driving patients to their doctor’s appointments.

“We may get a lot of students who like to sign up for Ride 2 Health and give a few rides but every summer and winter break the students leave and we’re left without a lot of our volunteers,” said Wright.

United Way is also giving out $25 gift cards to those that sign up to volunteer.

