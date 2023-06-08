5k run on Saturday to help raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

The fundraiser takes place Saturday, June 10 at Great Escapes on Leonard Road in Bryan.
THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Enjoy breakfast, get some exercise, and raise money for a good cause Saturday morning at Shaun Miska’s 5k Run/Walk benefitting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“Growing up we had little and not much, I can’t imagine going through all of that while having cancer. I am proud to become a member of the community that is able to support these causes. Blessed is an understatement, now let’s save some lives together,” said Miska.

The run takes place on the morning of Saturday, June 10 at Great Escapes on Leonard Road in Bryan.

“Sign up! You’ll get a t-shirt that says ‘Benefitting St. Jude,’ and I’ll have breakfast here for you, and we’ll have music going. We also have use of the pool and the obstacle course out on the pond, so come swim or jump on the wibit. Great Escapes’ grand opening is right after the race, so it’s a full day of fun,” Miska said.

More information about the event can be found on the Facebook event page here.

If you are unable to attend but would still like to make a donation, you can do so at the St. Jude website here.

