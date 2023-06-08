85th annual Wellborn Community Center Homecoming this weekend

The Wellborn Community Center is getting ready for its 85th annual homecoming BBQ this weekend.
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WELLBORN, Texas (KBTX) - The Wellborn Community Center is getting ready for its 85th annual homecoming BBQ this weekend.

The event will kick off at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

They will be serving sausage, brisket and all the sides.

“It’s a community affair. Whoever wants to come to it is more than welcome,” Verda Beasley from the Wellborn Community Center said. “We appreciate all the people living in this area and all the support they have given us in the past.”

There will also be a silent auction and raffle.

All proceeds will go toward a fund to keep up the cemetery.

