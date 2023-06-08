Aggies Sign Goalkeeper Transfer for 2023 Campaign

Texas A&M Soccer
Texas A&M Soccer(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M soccer bolstered its goalkeeping depth with the addition of transfer Grace McClellan, an NAIA All-American while at Keiser University, head coach G Guerrieri announced Thursday.

“We are excited to bring in an experienced and talented leader like Grace into our goalkeeper corps,” Guerrieri said. “She is a winner with a great work ethic who has high expectations of herself and her teammates. She is going to fit in very well in Aggieland.”

McClellan was a starter all three seasons in West Palm Beach, Florida. In 52 games at Keiser, she racked up nearly 4,500 minutes in goal, posting a 45-4-2 record with a 0.60 goals-against average, 132 saves, a .815 save percentage and 28 shutouts.

Last season, McClellan minded the net as the Seahawks went 21-1-1, won the Sun Conference regular-season and tournament titles, and advanced to the NAIA Championship semifinals. She logged 1,989 minutes in the woodwork, posting a 0.45 goals-against average, .857 save percentage and 13 shutouts. McClellan earned NAIA All-America Second Team and All-Sun Conference First Team recognition for her effort.

In 2021, she led the Seahawks to a 16-3-0 record, including winning the Sun Conference regular-season title with a 9-0-0 record. She earned NAIA All-America Honorable Mention and All-Sun Conference First Team accolades, posting nine shutouts with a 0.83 goals against average and .776 save percentage.

A mid-year transfer during the elongated 2020-21 campaign, she was the starting goalkeeper as Keiser went 8-1-1 in the spring and won the NAIA national championship.

Also outstanding in the classroom, she earned College Sports Communicators Academic All-America First Team in 2022.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
A fire affected multiple units at the Pearl Apartments in College Station on June 7, 2023.
18 people displaced by fire at the Pearl Apartments in College Station
The 40-year-old remains in jail tonight on the promotion of prostitution and drug-related...
Police: College Station woman forced roommate into prostitution to help pay rent
Sea of sunflowers in Central Texas
Sea of sunflowers off Central Texas highway captivating locals and travelers
Isolated strong thunderstorms could bring damaging wind gusts Thursday afternoon and evening
Rounds of scattered storms continue. A few could be severe Thursday & Saturday

Latest News

KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
SHSU College of Osteopathic Medicine milestone
Tees for Keys benefits BCS Habitat for Humanity
Sam Houston Bearkats Baseball logo
Tarleton nabs Sam Houston assistant for head coaching spot