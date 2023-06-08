Blue Bell releases new Java Jolt ice cream flavor

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Blue Bell has released a new ice cream flavor available Thursday. The following is a press release with details about Java Jolt ice cream:

Need an extra jolt of java in your day? Skip the coffee shop and head to your nearest store’s ice cream aisle! New Java Jolt Ice Cream from Blue Bell arrives in stores beginning today.

Java Jolt combines delicious Blue Bell Coffee Ice Cream with dark chocolate chunks and a coffee fudge swirl.

“Our Coffee Ice Cream is a fan-favorite, so it is the perfect base for our new Java Jolt,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell. “The coffee fudge swirl adds an extra jolt of flavor. And the dark chocolate chunks are a delicious complement to the ice cream. We think coffee lovers will be very pleased with this combination!”

Java Jolt is available in the pint size for a limited time.

Also, now in stores is Dr Pepper Float Ice Cream. The new flavor is a delicious collaboration between two iconic Texas brands, Blue Bell and Dr Pepper®. Dr Pepper Float is a creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr Pepper flavored sherbet. Available in the half gallon and pint sizes. For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of products now in stores visit www.bluebell.com. Follow Blue Bell on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.