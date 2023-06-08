Bombers comeback attempt falls short in 7-4 loss to Acadiana

ACADIANA/YOUNGSVILLE, Louisiana -- The Bombers put on a show of perseverance tonight after being down 6-0 after the third and answering by scoring 4 runs in 2 innings. Although Brazos Valley fell short Wednesday they really showed positive momentum on offense scoring 4 runs in the 4th and 5th inning to really bring them back into tonight’s ball game.

Acadiana didn’t answer to these either runs until the bottom of the 8th with their last run being in that third inning before that. A lot of these Acadiana scoreless innings were due to Brazos Valley pitcher Preston Watkins and his performance tonight. The Bombers look to take this momentum into tomorrow as they take on the River Monsters in Seguin before returning home this Friday.

A lot of the positive force on offense was thanks to right fielder Casey Sunseri who is currently leading the Texas Collegiate League with the best batting average! Tonight Casey continued to show off his power and consistency at the plate with a double in the 5th inning advancing Cameron Donley and Cole Modgling to home for two of the Bombers’ runs as well as hitting another double in the 7th inning that bounced off the wall allowing him to walk effortlessly into second base. Jordan Medellin had no problem making contact with the ball tonight with his single in the 4th allowing Maddox Miesse and Cole Plowman to score the Bombers first two runs of the game ending the dry spell and creating the offensive energy for the team tonight. Maddox Miesse also logged a base hit early in the 9th hitting that ball past the second baseman.

Catcher Cameron Donley also saw a better trend at the plate tonight with a run in the 5th inning as well as base hits in the third and sixth. Along with this the Aggie recorded a stolen base in the third as well! On the pitching side of things tonight Preston Watkins had a great night closing innings where it was crucial for this Acadiana team not to score. In the fifth inning, the pitcher had three straight K’s, striking out the side proving his dominance tonight even under pressure! Also noticeably in an upward trend is left fielder Cole Plowman making contact at most bats and logging a run and a walk as well as Cole Modgling with a walk showing off their baseball intelligence and good eye at the plate! The Bombers are seeing a lot of good things on offense although not able to convert enough to victory, these positive strengths will definitely see them win more games in the next few days.

About the Brazos Valley Bombers

