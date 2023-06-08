Bush Library to host Kid Fish on Saturday and other events in June

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Summer doesn’t slow down at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum with several events happening in June.

The College Station Police Department is partnering with the Bush Library to host Family Fish on Saturday, June 10 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. The pond will be generously stocked with fish and additional activities will include food, educational displays, learning stations, emergency vehicle displays, and more. The event is free and participants are encouraged to bring their own fishing gear. A limited number of child-sized fishing poles will be available for those who need to borrow one. This event is not catch-and-release, so come prepared if you’d like to take your fish home! Fishing licenses are not required.

The library will host a Bush Birthday Tribute on Monday, June 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors can enjoy free birthday cake, popcorn, and refreshments in the rotunda to celebrate what would have been the 99th birthday of President Bush on June 12, and Mrs. Bush’s 98th birthday on June 8. Guests are encouraged to don their crazy socks and pearls to celebrate the lives and legacies of President and Mrs. Bush. There is no cost to participate in the festivities in the rotunda, but regular museum admission will apply.

The annual Juneteenth Freedom Walk and Celebration is on Friday, June 16. The Freedom Walk begins at 9 a.m. at the Lincoln Recreation Center and ends at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Then experience stories, songs, and dances with Toni Simmons at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The second movie of the 2023 Summer Film Series is Friday, June 23 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. by the pond. “The Game Plan” is a biographical sports film from 2007 about an NFL quarterback living the bachelor lifestyle who discovers that he has an 8-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

The Marine Corps Art exhibit is now open and the highly anticipated Aggie Football exhibit will open August 28.

For more information on events, go to bush41.org.

