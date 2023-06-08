From The Ground Up: Fixing transportation issues for farmers

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Moving cattle is one of the biggest challenges for farmers.

Representative Trent Ashby who is on Texas’ Transportation Committee says anyone that is having issues is encouraged to reach out to their local lawmakers.

“I know there’s a lot of people get frustrated with TXDOT and they can’t turn on a dime, they are responsive. They will listen and your State Senator and your State Representative sometimes can help you with those problems,” said Ashby.

There is a belief that if transportation issues are going to be fixed, it’s going to take teamwork from urban and rural communities.

“We can all help solve problems that we all face because of a shortage of funding. We can help our city brethren with their problems needing to build new infrastructure. And they can help us by prioritizing a part of that funding for rural Texas through our farm-to-market road system,” said Ashby.

Here in the Brazos Valley lawmakers say drivers should see some relief with the Highway 21 bypass around Madisonville.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
A fire affected multiple units at the Pearl Apartments in College Station on June 7, 2023.
18 people displaced by fire at the Pearl Apartments in College Station
The 40-year-old remains in jail tonight on the promotion of prostitution and drug-related...
Police: College Station woman forced roommate into prostitution to help pay rent
Sea of sunflowers in Central Texas
Sea of sunflowers off Central Texas highway captivating locals and travelers
Isolated strong thunderstorms could bring damaging wind gusts Thursday afternoon and evening
Rounds of scattered storms continue. A few could be severe Thursday & Saturday

Latest News

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2023
You have only a few hours to get your St. Jude Dream Home tickets for a new home in Bryan
Blue Bell has released Java Jolt, a new ice cream flavor.
Blue Bell releases new Java Jolt ice cream flavor
Isolated strong thunderstorms could bring damaging wind gusts Thursday afternoon and evening
Rounds of scattered storms continue. A few could be severe Thursday & Saturday
Restaurant Report Card: June 8, 2023