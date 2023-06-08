From The Ground Up: Fixing transportation issues for farmers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Moving cattle is one of the biggest challenges for farmers.

Representative Trent Ashby who is on Texas’ Transportation Committee says anyone that is having issues is encouraged to reach out to their local lawmakers.

“I know there’s a lot of people get frustrated with TXDOT and they can’t turn on a dime, they are responsive. They will listen and your State Senator and your State Representative sometimes can help you with those problems,” said Ashby.

There is a belief that if transportation issues are going to be fixed, it’s going to take teamwork from urban and rural communities.

“We can all help solve problems that we all face because of a shortage of funding. We can help our city brethren with their problems needing to build new infrastructure. And they can help us by prioritizing a part of that funding for rural Texas through our farm-to-market road system,” said Ashby.

Here in the Brazos Valley lawmakers say drivers should see some relief with the Highway 21 bypass around Madisonville.

