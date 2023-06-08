BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Keeping kids safe while they scroll on social media is of the utmost importance.

Lindsay LeBlanc with the Sexual Assault Resource Center says parents need to look out for what and who their kids may be engaging with when they are on the internet.

“Most kids are on the internet these days, right? I mean, I feel like my 6 year old is on Roblox and all those things,” says LeBlanc.

“We [parents] talk about consent and boundaries around online safety just as we do with physical safety. So the consent and boundaries with our kids really looks like setting those boundaries with our kids on screen time, who they can chat with, and what apps do they have access to.”

LeBlanc says it’s a good idea for parents to take charge of access and keep in mind that kids are going to want to go out there and explore the world online.

“It’s a huge component. So they can set their own boundaries too. And we really talk a lot at SARC about following your gut and making sure that if you’re talking to someone and it doesn’t feel right in that conversation, you tell a trusted adult. Kids are receiving messages, receiving pictures, and sending pictures and messages so we have to be really careful.”

LeBlanc stresses that there are ways to keep your kids safe but the first thing to do is be aware of what your kids frequent the internet for and what apps they may be using.

“We recommend parents just research what kind of access they want their kids to have. And keeping passwords shared between everybody and you know, not sharing your passwords with others. So kids themselves are not sharing their passwords.”

For more information on the resources SARC can provide, visit their website.

