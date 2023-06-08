More than 1,000 youth in town for Texas 4-H Roundup

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas 4-H Roundup is underway in College Station. About 1,500 youth are in town for the state-level competition.

Texas 4-H Roundup is a qualifying and invitational event for Senior 4-H youth who placed in a district-level roundup or signed up to compete in one of the invitational events.

There are over 50 contests going on including a food show, fashion show, livestock show, and meat judging.

Organizers say it’s not only a contest, but also a chance to network and see friends.

“The life skills someone can develop through 4-H are amazing so again they learn career development they learn about skills and aspects they may not have thought of,” Jana Barrett, the Texas 4-H Roundup coordinator, said.

You can find a full list of events here.

