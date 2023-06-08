Spend a day at the ballpark to celebrate National Little League Week

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As this Little League season comes to an end and we look ahead to the next, we’re celebrating America’s favorite pastime.

During the second week of June, National Little League Week recognizes a youth program that instills sportsmanship, volunteerism, physical fitness, and an appreciation of a game that has been loved for generations.

Bryan United Little League President, Brenda Galvan, says her grandchildren inspired her to take on the role.

“I was President several years ago when my children were growing up. With the grandchildren, I decided to jump back in and volunteer again,” she said.

Galvan’s grandson, Carson, says his favorite part of playing baseball is having a good time with friends and family.

Galvan says all of the leagues in our area had successful, busy seasons. She says it’s a big deal to have such expansive opportunities for the kids to get involved in a sport.

“It’s so different than screen time. When you can get the kids out there, interacting with each other, they need that one-on-one time with people. They’re able to make friends. They have mentors that can bring them up into the community. It really makes for a good community. The kids really do look up to their coaches,” she said.

She says she’s seen both of her grandchildren grow this season.

“I’ve watched the kids encourage each other. They’ve learned to listen to direction and execute that. At the older age with Carson, to see him challenged mentally when the game gets tougher. This game gives them that mental toughness, the confidence, to know that they can do things. When they fail, because it happens, they learn how to deal with that. These are our future leaders,” Galvan said.

You can find more information about Bryan United Little League here.

