Stoiana Named to USTA Collegiate Summer Team

(KBTX)
By Sam Thornton, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Mary Stoiana was named to the USTA Collegiate Summer Team, the organization announced Thursday. The athletes selected will take part in a training program designed to help America’s premier college players assimilate to professional tennis.

Stoiana was selected along with four other female players across the country and five men. The athletes were selected based on rankings, individual collegiate tournament results or Intercollegiate Tennis Association honors. Her selection means she is eligible to receive a grant for travel to USTA Pro Circuit events and provides her with coaching support over the summer.

“It’s a great and well-deserved honor for Mary to be selected for the USTA Collegiate Summer Team,” Texas A&M head coach Mark Weaver said. “She had a remarkable season and it’s great to see her recognized for her achievements.”

Stoiana led the Aggies all season in singles wins, as the sophomore finished the season fourth all-time at A&M in singles season wins with 38. She reached a program-high No. 2 national ranking in the nation in the Intercollegiate Tennis Associations rankings on April 4 and remained there for the remainder of the season. She entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 overall seed, which earned her All-American status. Along with her national success, Stoiana was awarded SEC Player of the Year and named to the All-SEC First Team.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
A fire affected multiple units at the Pearl Apartments in College Station on June 7, 2023.
18 people displaced by fire at the Pearl Apartments in College Station
The 40-year-old remains in jail tonight on the promotion of prostitution and drug-related...
Police: College Station woman forced roommate into prostitution to help pay rent
Sea of sunflowers in Central Texas
Sea of sunflowers off Central Texas highway captivating locals and travelers
Isolated strong thunderstorms could bring damaging wind gusts Thursday afternoon and evening
Rounds of scattered storms continue. A few could be severe Thursday & Saturday

Latest News

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
Sam Houston Bearkats Baseball logo
Tarleton nabs Sam Houston assistant for head coaching spot
Former Texas A&M AD, Football Coach Jackie Sherrill Named to TSHOF Ballot