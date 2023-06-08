Stoiana Named to USTA Collegiate Summer Team

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Mary Stoiana was named to the USTA Collegiate Summer Team, the organization announced Thursday. The athletes selected will take part in a training program designed to help America’s premier college players assimilate to professional tennis.

Stoiana was selected along with four other female players across the country and five men. The athletes were selected based on rankings, individual collegiate tournament results or Intercollegiate Tennis Association honors. Her selection means she is eligible to receive a grant for travel to USTA Pro Circuit events and provides her with coaching support over the summer.

“It’s a great and well-deserved honor for Mary to be selected for the USTA Collegiate Summer Team,” Texas A&M head coach Mark Weaver said. “She had a remarkable season and it’s great to see her recognized for her achievements.”

Stoiana led the Aggies all season in singles wins, as the sophomore finished the season fourth all-time at A&M in singles season wins with 38. She reached a program-high No. 2 national ranking in the nation in the Intercollegiate Tennis Associations rankings on April 4 and remained there for the remainder of the season. She entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 overall seed, which earned her All-American status. Along with her national success, Stoiana was awarded SEC Player of the Year and named to the All-SEC First Team.

