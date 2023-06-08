Taco Bell’s iconic crunchwrap is going vegan

The Vegan Crunchwrap features vegan seasoned beef, cool vegan blanco sauce and warm vegan nacho...
The Vegan Crunchwrap features vegan seasoned beef, cool vegan blanco sauce and warm vegan nacho sauce.(Hand-out | Taco Bell Corp.)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Taco Bell is testing its first fully vegan entrée item: the Vegan Crunchwrap.

The new version of the popular menu item includes a plant-based protein, topped with two vegan sauces, wrapped in a crunchy tortilla shell.

For now, the fast food chain said it’s only available in cities with notable vegan populations – Los Angeles, New York City and Orlando, while supplies last.

It’s unclear when they might be sold nationwide.

Taco Bell has appealed to vegetarians and vegans for years and even rolled out a vegetarian menu in 2019.

Taco Bell said nearly a quarter of its sales came from vegetarian options last year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
A fire affected multiple units at the Pearl Apartments in College Station on June 7, 2023.
18 people displaced by fire at the Pearl Apartments in College Station
The 40-year-old remains in jail tonight on the promotion of prostitution and drug-related...
Police: College Station woman forced roommate into prostitution to help pay rent
Sea of sunflowers in Central Texas
Sea of sunflowers off Central Texas highway captivating locals and travelers
Isolated strong thunderstorms could bring damaging wind gusts Thursday afternoon and evening
Rounds of scattered storms continue. A few could be severe Thursday & Saturday

Latest News

The real bottle says “Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey." The dog toy parodies that...
Supreme Court sides with Jack Daniel’s in dog toy trademark dispute
FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
Supreme Court rules in favor of Black Alabama voters in unexpected defense of Voting Rights Act
Traffic moves along Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in New York, amidst smokey haze from wildfires in...
Smoky haze blanketing US and Canada could last into the weekend
An attacker with a knife stabbed several young children and at least one adult, leaving some...
4 very young children critically wounded in knife attack in French Alpine town
FILE - Joran van der Sloot arrives to the courtroom for his sentence at San Pedro prison in...
Main suspect in 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway departs Peru on extradition flight to US