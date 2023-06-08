Tarleton nabs Sam Houston assistant for head coaching spot

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston’s assistant coach Fuller Smith is now the head coach at Tarleton.

Smith has been on the Bearkats staff since 2020. He replaces Aaron Meade who was removed as the head coach ahead of the 2023 season.

Smith also spent time as an assistant at UT Arlington and a Volunteer Assistant at Ole Miss where he played outfield.

