Tarleton nabs Sam Houston assistant for head coaching spot

Sam Houston Bearkats Baseball logo
Sam Houston Bearkats Baseball logo(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston’s assistant coach Fuller Smith is now the head coach at Tarleton.

Smith has been on the Bearkats staff since 2020. He replaces Aaron Meade who was removed as the head coach ahead of the 2023 season.

Smith also spent time as an assistant at UT Arlington and a Volunteer Assistant at Ole Miss where he played outfield.

